Australian man pleads guilty to filming death of police officer

10 March 2021 - 11:20 By TimesLIVE
Four Australian police officers died when they were hit by a vehicle after stopping a motorist who was speeding. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

An Australian man has pleaded guilty to filming and taunting a police officer while she lay dying after she was struck by a vehicle, reports BBC.

Richard Pusey was pulled over by four officers for speeding on a Melbourne freeway. While they were making the arrest, a lorry that had lost control hit all four officers. 

Pusey avoided the accident.

While senior constable Lynette Taylor was pinned beneath the vehicle and clinging to life, he recorded her on his cellphone for more than three minutes, insulting and mocking her while she died from her injuries. 

All four police officers died at the scene.

Pusey, who fled the accident but was later captured, is being charged with a rare case of outraging public decency and is set to appear in court on March 31. 

