India plans to unseat Big Tech one app at a time

India's prime minister Narendra Modi is gradually convincing locals to start using social media networks made in India and dump Big Tech apps.

Modi, along with his colleagues in government, are using the country's social media network, Koo.

According to reports by CNN, the impasse between India's government and Twitter is inspiring more locals to use Koo. It was revealed that it has been downloaded 3.3 million times since the beginning of 2021.

The government has been imposing strict regulations against Twitter, Facebook and YouTube and threatening jail time for non-compliance.

Chinese social media networks such as TikTok and WeChat have been barred in the country for at least a year now.

