US House set for final approval of $1.9 trillion Covid-19 bill in early win for Biden

President Joe Biden is poised on Wednesday for his first major legislative victory when the House of Representatives is expected to approve his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package, which forecasters predict will turbocharge the US economy.

The bill, one of the largest stimulus measures in American history, includes $400bn for $1,400 direct payments to most Americans, $350bn in aid to state and local governments, an expansion of the child tax credit and increased funding for vaccine distribution.

Biden and his fellow Democrats who narrowly control Congress have described the legislation as a critical response to a pandemic that has killed more than 520,000 and thrown millions out of work.

“This bill attacks inequality and poverty in ways we haven't seen in a generation,” Democratic Representative Jim McGovern, who chairs the House Rules Committee, said on Tuesday before the House voted to advance the legislation.