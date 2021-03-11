FedEx driver braves freezing river to save woman who lost control of her car

Imagine jumping into a freezing cold river while it's snowing, to carry out a rescue mission ... well, that was the reality for a Californian FedEx Express driver on Monday.

The reason? A woman who took a moment to send a birthday message to a relative, found herself in a spot of trouble when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the Truckee River near Alpine Meadows.

The FedEx Express driver noticed that the driver in front of him was weaving in and out of the lane and then veered off the road into the river below.

Brandon Alt has been hailed a hero after bravely venturing into the freezing water to rescue the woman, before calling 911.

Once help arrived, Alt gave the police his information and then went back to his delivery route - “wet clothes and all”, reported CNN.

TimesLIVE