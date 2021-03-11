World

FedEx driver braves freezing river to save woman who lost control of her car

11 March 2021 - 11:17 By TimesLIVE

Imagine jumping into a freezing cold river while it's snowing, to carry out a rescue mission ... well, that was the reality for a Californian FedEx Express driver on Monday. 

The reason? A woman who took a moment to send a birthday message to a relative, found herself in a spot of trouble when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the Truckee River near Alpine Meadows.

The FedEx Express driver noticed that the driver in front of him was weaving in and out of the lane and then veered off the road into the river below.

Brandon Alt has been hailed a hero after bravely venturing into the freezing water to rescue the woman, before calling 911.

Once help arrived, Alt gave the police his information and then went back to his delivery route - “wet clothes and all”, reported CNN.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'I heard her screaming': policeman braves flooded river to rescue woman

“I heard the granny screaming in the bushy area, already inside the river asking for help.”
News
4 weeks ago

Sailor clings to 'sea rubbish' for 14 hours before rescue

A sailor who fell overboard into the Pacific Ocean from a cargo ship survived by latching onto what he thought was rubbish for 14 hours before being ...
News
2 weeks ago

Indonesia bus carrying schoolchildren plunges into ravine, killing 27

A bus carrying school children and some parents returning from an excursion plunged into a ravine on the Indonesian island of Java on Wednesday ...
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. PowerBall winner will use R51m to realise his dream of becoming a social worker South Africa
  2. SAHRC 'deeply concerned' by xenophobic attacks in Durban CBD South Africa
  3. ‘Stay out of the water’: More than 100 crocodiles on the loose in Mpumalanga South Africa
  4. Money trail leads to arrest of Bongani Bongo’s ex-wife South Africa
  5. Cape Town braces itself for a month's rain in a day South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students.
X