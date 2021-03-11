Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan mansion sold for $51m to undisclosed buyer

The Manhattan mansion of the late multimillionaire financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was sold on Tuesday for about $51m (R763.4m) to an undisclosed buyer, according to CNN.

Epstein became infamous because of his role in an elite social circle which procured women and children, who were then sexually abused by him and some of his contacts.

Epstein had, however, pleaded not guilty to federal charges stemming from an indictment accusing him of running a sex-trafficking ring of underage girls, some as young as 14.

He was under investigation since 2005 and in August 2019, while awaiting trial, he was found dead in his cell, which was declared to be a suicide by the New York City's chief medical examiner. He was 66 at the time of his death.

All proceeds from the sale of his mansion are expected to be transferred to the Epstein Victims' Compensation Program, which previously suspended claim payouts on February 4 when the estate was low on cash to support it.