Mudslides rip through Southern California canyon scarred by wildfires

"(Orange County) Public Works will send building inspectors out to determine the extent of damage once it’s safe to do so,” the sheriff's department said.

Some 3 feet (0.9m) of mud and debris covered Silverado Canyon Road, the main route used to access the community, and images on local TV showed wrecked cars piled on top of one another.

Much of the mud came down on hillsides left scorched and barren by a fierce wildfire that broke out in the canyon in early December.

The so-called Bond Fire, stoked by dry Santa Ana winds, prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 residents, destroyed 31 structures and blackened more than 7,300 acres (2,955 hectares) before it could be contained.

Two firefighters were hurt battling that blaze, one of dozens of major wildfires to burn across California during an intense fire season.