Number of migrant children in US border facilities soars amid growing crisis

More than 3,600 migrant children were being held in US border facilities as of Thursday morning, a US official told Reuters, more than four times the number in late February, a sign of a growing humanitarian and political crisis for President Joe Biden's new administration.

The number of mostly Central American unaccompanied children arriving at the US-Mexico border has risen rapidly in recent weeks, with more children stuck in border patrol stations while they await transfers to increasingly crowded federal shelters and eventual release to parents or other sponsors.

The border stations were built to house adult men for short periods and could pose a Covid-19 health risk to children and staff if they grow overcrowded. Last week, US health officials lifted coronavirus-related capacity restrictions on shelters for unaccompanied minors to alleviate the housing crunch, but beds have been filling up quickly.