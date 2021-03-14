At least 14 killed in Myanmar district after Chinese factories burnt - reports

Security forces killed at least 14 protesters in the poor, industrial Hlaingthaya suburb of Myanmar's main city on Sunday after Chinese-financed factories in the area were set ablaze, according to local media.

A further 14 people were reported killed elsewhere in Yangon and other parts of Myanmar and state television said a policeman had died in one of the bloodiest days of protests against the February 1 military coup against elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

China's embassy said many Chinese staff were injured and trapped in arson attacks by unidentified assailants on garment factories in Hlaingthaya and that it had called on Myanmar to protect Chinese property and citizens.

As plumes of smoke rose from the industrial area, security forces opened fire on protesters in the suburb that is home to migrants from across the country, local media said.

Myanmar Now said at least 14 protesters had been killed, according to the local hospital and a rescue worker.

“The dead and wounded are still arriving,” it quoted an official of the Hlaingthaya hospital as saying. Other Myanmar media gave even higher tolls.