World

France to return Klimt painting 'sold' during Nazi era

15 March 2021 - 20:38 By Geert De Clercq and Matthieu Protard
French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot looks at the painting "Rosebushes under the Trees" by Austrian painter Gustav Klimt, during an event to announce the restitution of the artwork to a Jewish family from which it had been despoiled in 1938, at the Musee d'Orsay in Paris, France on March 15 2021.
French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot looks at the painting "Rosebushes under the Trees" by Austrian painter Gustav Klimt, during an event to announce the restitution of the artwork to a Jewish family from which it had been despoiled in 1938, at the Musee d'Orsay in Paris, France on March 15 2021.
Image: Alain Jocard/Pool via REUTERS NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

France will return a masterpiece by Gustav Klimt to the heirs of its owner more than 80 years after she was forced to sell it in the Nazi era, Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said on Monday.

The original owner - Nora Stiasny, from a well-known Austrian Jewish family - had to sell the painting "Rosiers sous les Arbres" at a knock-down price to survive financially after the Nazis annexed Austria in 1938, Bachelot said.

She was deported to Poland in 1942 and died the same year.

The art dealer, a Nazi sympathiser, held onto it until his death in the 1960s and France, unaware of its history, eventually bought it at auction for the Musee d'Orsay in Paris in 1980, the minister added.

"This decision to return a major artwork from the public collections illustrates our commitment to justice and to reparation for the looted families", Bachelot said

Stiasny had inherited the painting from her uncle, Austrian industrialist and art collector Viktor Zuckerkandl, who bought the work in 1911, Bachelot said. Reuters

READ MORE:

R1.4-million muse: a closer look at the Cape beauty painted by Tretchikoff

Vladimir Tretchikoff's 1974 'Portrait of Ellen Peters', which has a uniquely South African history, recently sold above estimate at auction
Lifestyle
10 months ago

Seventeenth-century paintings stolen from Oxford University

An irreplaceable 17th-century painting by Flemish artist Anthony van Dyck has been stolen from an art gallery at the University of Oxford, reported ...
News
11 months ago

Most read

  1. Frozen in time: dinosaur found incubating eggs with embryos intact from 70 ... News
  2. Neighbours' relationship in Cape Town coastal enclave is on the rocks, court ... South Africa
  3. Nationwide university shutdown looms over student anger News
  4. State capture: Former spy boss Arthur Fraser in move for secret SSA files News
  5. Eskom ignores Treasury advice in bid to hike price it pays for Duvha coal News

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X