Iran says US should lift sanctions, wants guarantee Trump's mistakes will not be repeated

15 March 2021 - 10:38 By Reuters
Iran says it wants a commitment from the US to ensure the mistakes of the Trump administration are never repeated. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Cheriss May

Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday that the US should lift sanctions and give guarantees that mistakes made by the administration of former US president Donald Trump will never be repeated.

US President Joe Biden has offered to join European countries to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Trump abandoned it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions. But Tehran says Washington must first lift the sanctions and rejoin the pact.

“The US should lift sanctions on Iran and also should give guarantees that Trump's mistakes will not happen again, then we can talk within the framework of JCPOA,” foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference.

