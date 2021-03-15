Italian priest recalls Covid-19 'nightmare' of coffin-filled church

On the wall of St. Joseph's Church hangs a black-and-white photograph with a caption remembering when the Italian parish of Seriate gave 270 people emergency “hospitality” last year — coffins of the dead from Covid-19, sometimes up to 40 at a time.

The hosts were Father Mario Carminati, 65, and Marcello Crotti, 46, who opened up the church to give the deceased a dignified temporary place of rest so they would not have to wait in a warehouse for burial or cremation.

“For me it was a nightmare, but I didn't have the opportunity to think about it a lot because when you find yourself in the middle of an emergency you have to rush and act according to your instinct,” Carminati, the senior priest in Seriate, said.