World

UK sanctions allies of Syrian President Assad, including foreign minister

15 March 2021 - 13:53 By Reuters
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad.
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad.
Image: SANA/Handout via REUTERS / File photo

Britain on Monday announced sanctions on six allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, including his foreign minister and close advisers.

The Syrian civil war is 10 years old: In mid-March, 2011, peaceful pro-democracy protests developed into a multi-sided conflict that sucked in world powers, killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions more.

“The Assad regime has subjected the Syrian people to a decade of brutality for the temerity of demanding peaceful reform,” foreign secretary Dominic Raab said.

“We are holding six more individuals from the regime to account for their wholesale assault on the very citizens they should be protecting,” Raab said.

Those sanctioned include foreign minister Faisal Miqdad, Assad adviser Luna al-Shibl, financier Yassar Ibrahim, businessman Muhammad Bara’ Al-Qatirji, Republican Guard commander Malik Aliaa and army major Zaid Salah.

READ MORE:

Iran says US air strikes in Syria encourage terrorism in the region

Friday's US air strikes against Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria encourage terrorism in the region, Iran’s top security official, Ali Shamkhani, ...
News
2 weeks ago

At least one fighter killed in US air strikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria

US air strikes against Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria killed at least one fighter and wounded several others in what US officials said was a ...
News
2 weeks ago

Syria says it has received Covid-19 vaccinations from 'friendly country'

Syria's health minister said on Thursday it had received Covid-19 vaccination doses from a "friendly country" and healthcare workers would start ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Frozen in time: dinosaur found incubating eggs with embryos intact from 70 ... News
  2. Neighbours' relationship in Cape Town coastal enclave is on the rocks, court ... South Africa
  3. Nationwide university shutdown looms over student anger News
  4. ANC caucus backs line on Busisiwe Mkhwebane, but 'rebels' object News
  5. Eskom ignores Treasury advice in bid to hike price it pays for Duvha coal News

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X