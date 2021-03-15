World

White House says Biden continues to support same-sex unions

15 March 2021 - 20:09 By Steve Holland
US President Joe Biden says he continues to support same-sex marriages.
Image: REUTERS/Erin Scott

US President Joe Biden continues to support same-sex unions, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday after the Vatican said priests cannot bless same-sex unions.

Psaki said Biden, a devout Catholic, had no personal response to the Vatican statement, but had not changed his own longstanding view backing same-sex unions.

"He continues to believe, and support same-sex unions, as you know, and he's long had that position," Psaki told reporters at a regular White House briefing.

Reuters

