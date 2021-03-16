Hong Kong's tough Covid-19 rules see babies isolated, families cramped in tiny spaces

The separation of families over the virus is not common in other developed cities, say legal experts.

Hong Kong's government told Reuters late on Monday that for Covid-19 cases involving children, the public hospital will, "under special circumstances, decide whether or not their parents can stay with the children in hospital".

Family members living with the case will be treated as close contacts and admitted to a quarantine centre. Subject to case-by-case asssesment, caretakers might be arranged by the family to accompany those with special needs, such as infants, it said.

Shahana Hoque-Ali, a scientist who moderates the Hong Kong Quarantine support group on Facebook, said it had assisted in more than 100 cases of children who had faced separation from their parents over the past year, with dozens in the past week.

A separate city-wide petition circulating online on Monday asked the government to allow young children the option of home quarantine. Around 4,700 of a targeted 5,000 residents signed up in a few hours according to the website.

Many expatriate families with young children were among the hundreds of residents sent to quarantine last week after an outbreak at a popular upmarket gym in Hong Kong's Sai Ying Pun district.

That case has ensnared bankers, lawyers and the city’s international school network, with some teachers and students infected.

Separately, a group of eight babies and parents who attended a playgroup last week were sent to quarantine after one parent was confirmed positive because of the gym outbreak.

The rest of the group tested negative but they were still required to quarantine.

"I am really worried, it's such a small space. Three of us in this room for 10 days won't work," said Nicholas Worley, whose wife Kylie and 15-month-old son, Hunter, attended the playgroup.