Houthi ballistic missiles land in uninhabited Saudi land, coalition says

Two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen' Iran-aligned Houthi group landed in uninhabited border areas of southern Saudi Arabia on Monday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said in a statement carried by state media.

The coalition later said it had destroyed a bunker for ballistic missiles and launch pads in the northern Yemeni province of Saada, from which it says the missiles had been launched, Ekhbariya TV reported.

“We are taking operational measures to neutralise and destroy sources of threat to protect civilians,” the coalition said, adding that its military operations complied with international law and its customary rules.

The coalition early on Tuesday said it had also intercepted an explosive drone fired towards Khamis Mushait.