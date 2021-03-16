World

Russia says its Covid vaccines work on new variants after SA cases discovered

16 March 2021 - 22:30 By Polina Ivanova and Polina Nikolskaya
The level of participants' neutralising antibodies against that variant did not significantly differ from the level of those associated with the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, according to Murashko.
The level of participants' neutralising antibodies against that variant did not significantly differ from the level of those associated with the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, according to Murashko.
Image: REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

Russia's Covid-19 vaccines have proven effective against new variants of the coronavirus in trials, a scientist with Moscow's consumer regulator said on Tuesday, after the agency reported its first cases of a variant first detected in South Africa.

President Vladimir Putin last month ordered a review to determine the efficacy of the three vaccines produced and registered in Russia against new variants spreading in different parts of the world. He said he wanted the results by March 15.

Consumer regulator Rospotrebnadzor said earlier on Tuesday it had identified the first two cases in Russia of the new variant of the coronavirus first detected in South Africa.

"In fact, trials have already been done in Russia and we can say with confidence that the (Sputnik V and EpiVacCoriona) vaccines registered in Russia also work against new strains," Alexander Gorelov, deputy head of research at Rospotrebnadzor's Institute of Epidemiology, said on state television.

Gorelov gave no details on trials that had tested vaccines against variants first discovered abroad.

Researchers conducting trials under the review ordered by Putin said on Feb. 27 that results were looking strong when volunteers were re-vaccinated with Sputnik V against new mutations of the virus.

Reporting on trial results last week, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that Sputnik V had shown itself effective against the virus variant that was first detected in Britain.

The level of participants' neutralising antibodies against that variant did not significantly differ from the level of those associated with the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, according to Murashko.

SMALL SAMPLE SIZE

Rospotrebnadzor said it had conducted 8,159 tests for mutations of the coronavirus so far. It was collecting and testing samples from a wide range of people, including those who have recently travelled abroad or are suspected to have been infected with coronavirus for a second time.

The regulator has also now found 28 cases of the coronavirus variant at first appeared in Britain, reporting the first case of that strain in January, though none of the variant first registered in Brazil.

The variant associated with South Africa was first identified there in December, where it now predominates. It has also now been detected in over 40 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

South African scientists say there is no clear evidence that the variant triggers more severe disease or worse outcomes. But it does appear to spread faster than previous iterations of the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, Russia has reported more than 4 million Covid-19 cases and over 90,000 deaths.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Vax calculator: Here's how many people SA needs to vaccinate daily to achieve herd immunity by 2022

The latest stats by the health department indicate that SA has vaccinated 145,544 health workers since the first rollout on February 17.
News
15 hours ago

Zimbabwe authorises Sputnik V, Sinovac coronavirus vaccines for emergency use

Zimbabwe has authorised the emergency use of four Covid-19 vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinovac, the minister of information ...
News
6 days ago

Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V could be made in Europe for first time after Italy deal signed

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 could be produced in Europe for the first time after a commercial deal to produce it in Italy was signed ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Frozen in time: dinosaur found incubating eggs with embryos intact from 70 ... News
  2. Nationwide university shutdown looms over student anger News
  3. Neighbours' relationship in Cape Town coastal enclave is on the rocks, court ... South Africa
  4. State capture: Former spy boss Arthur Fraser in move for secret SSA files News
  5. Eskom ignores Treasury advice in bid to hike price it pays for Duvha coal News

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X