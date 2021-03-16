US Jesuit priests to raise $100m for descendants of slaves

A prominent order of US Catholic priests has created a foundation to raise a $100 million for the descendants of the slaves it once owned and sold and to promote racial reconciliation across the country.

The Jesuit priests' foundation is named 'Descendants Truth & Reconciliation Foundation' and is a partnership among descendants of both the enslaved and enslavers.

“In a landmark undertaking in the pursuit of racial healing and justice, descendants of ancestors enslaved and sold by the Jesuits and the Jesuits of the US have announced a partnership to create the Descendants Truth & Reconciliation Foundation”, Jesuit priests said in a statement on Monday.

The partnership is supported by JPMorgan Chase, according to the statement.

The New York Times reported the foundation aims to raise $100 million and described it as “one of the largest efforts by an institution to atone for slavery”.

The foundation said descendants of the Jesuits' slaves had rejected individual cash settlements in favour of a substantial investment that could improve lives for generations to come.