Asian women among eight killed at three spas in Georgia as Asian-American hate crimes spike in the US

Police in the US state of Georgia confirmed that at least six Asian-American women were among eight people who were killed in three different spas in Atlanta.

According to BBC reports, authorities said four victims were found dead at a massage parlour in Acworth, a suburb north of Atlanta, and another four bodies were recovered in two different spas in the city.

A 21-year-old suspect was arrested and police said they had reason to believe he was involved in all three incidents.

As Covid-19 cases in the US continue to increase, Asian-Americans have been subjected to hate-crimes as they are being blamed for the pandemic, CNN reported.

US President Joe Biden urged Americans last week to fight against hate crimes directed at Asian-Americans.