WATCH | 'Too close for comfort' - Snake handler almost bitten in face by python

Jay Brewer, the founder of the Reptile Zoo in California, posted a clip to his social media account along with a caption that read, “Way too close for comfort” after a python makes a quick move for his face.

While filming, Brewer talks about the snakes at the zoo and for a brief moment he takes his eye off a reticulated python in front of him. As soon as he relaxes his guard, the snake makes a swift move towards his face.

“Wow! As soon as my eyes shifted from her. See how smart this snake is? The second I shifted my eyes, she knew that I wasn’t ready to jump, almost smoked me”.

He said he definitely felt a breeze, but Brewer explained that when a snake is still they just want to be alone and that they're also hoping that you did not see them (LOL) ... he cautioned that the public should leave them to their own devices.