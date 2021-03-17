White House: Probe into allegations against Cuomo should be quick, thorough

President Joe Biden finds the sexual misconduct allegations levelled against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to be troubling and believes that the investigation into them should be quick and thorough, the White House said on Monday.

Biden has not spoken directly with Cuomo, who now chairs the National Governors Association and was expected to join a weekly call with the president on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told a briefing.

The 63-year-old Cuomo faces accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct levelled by at least seven women, including former aides, and is under pressure from disclosures that his administration underreported the number of nursing home residents killed in New York state by Covid-19.