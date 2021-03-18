Australians reject proposal of sex consent app as sexual abuse cases soar

Australian activists were left fuming after New South Wales police commissioner Mick Fuller proposed that the country should develop a sex consent app.

The BBC reported that Fuller argued that the app would help in ensuring that “positive consent” is maintained between parties who wish to engage in a sexual act.

Australia has been grappling with sexual abuse incidents which saw thousands of locals taking to the streets on Monday to voice their anger.

Australians rejected the sex app proposal, saying it would result in more abuse and posed a threat to privacy, as it could be used for state surveillance.

Some lawmakers also criticised the app suggestion, saying it is not enough to put an end to abuse. They said the government should rather focus its efforts on strengthening sexual assault laws and creating more awareness on the scourge.

TimesLIVE