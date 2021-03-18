World

Australians reject proposal of sex consent app as sexual abuse cases soar

18 March 2021 - 10:53 By TimesLIVE
Protesters rally in response to the treatment of women in politics after several sexual assault allegations, as part of the Women's March 4 Justice rally in Melbourne, Australia, on March 15 2021.
Protesters rally in response to the treatment of women in politics after several sexual assault allegations, as part of the Women's March 4 Justice rally in Melbourne, Australia, on March 15 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Melanie Burton

Australian activists were left fuming after New South Wales police commissioner Mick Fuller proposed that the country should develop a sex consent app. 

The BBC reported that Fuller argued that the app would help in ensuring that “positive consent” is maintained between parties who wish to engage in a sexual act.

Australia has been grappling with sexual abuse incidents which saw thousands of locals taking to the streets on Monday to voice their anger.

Australians rejected the sex app proposal, saying it would result in more abuse and posed a threat to privacy, as it could be used for state surveillance.

Some lawmakers also criticised the app suggestion, saying it is not enough to put an end to abuse. They said the government should rather focus its efforts on strengthening sexual assault laws and creating more awareness on the scourge.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Australian attorney-general denies historical rape claim

Australian Attorney-General Christian Porter, the country's chief law officer, identified himself on Wednesday as the subject of a historical rape ...
News
2 weeks ago

Brazil women suffer in silence as Covid-19 sparks domestic terror

Around the world, police and prosecutors, victim support teams and women's movements have reported rising domestic violence during ...
News
1 week ago

UK police must explain themselves over unrest at vigil to mourn woman's murder — minister

London's police force must explain its actions against people gathered at a vigil to mark the killing of a 33-year-old woman, home office minister ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. Black day: widow stands up for her rights as village turns against her News
  3. Eskom suspends load-shedding for 4 hours to let SA mourn King Zwelithini South Africa
  4. Caught on camera: Prison warder faces disciplinary measures for having sex with ... South Africa
  5. Department 'appalled' at video showing inmate and official having sex South Africa

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students
X