World

Nine members of Afghan military killed in helicopter crash - defence ministry

18 March 2021 - 10:42 By Reuters
A defence ministry said they were investigating the crash which took place in Maidan Wardak province and the dead included crew members and special force personnel.
A defence ministry said they were investigating the crash which took place in Maidan Wardak province and the dead included crew members and special force personnel.
Image: REUTERS/James Mackenzie/File photo

Nine Afghan security force members were killed in a helicopter crash in central Afghanistan late on Wednesday, according to the defence ministry.

A defence ministry statement on Thursday said they were investigating the crash which took place in Maidan Wardak province and the dead included crew members and special force personnel.

An air force source and a provincial official told Reuters that the helicopter was hit by a rocket while taking off.  

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. Black day: widow stands up for her rights as village turns against her News
  3. Caught on camera: Prison warder faces disciplinary measures for having sex with ... South Africa
  4. Department 'appalled' at video showing inmate and official having sex South Africa
  5. Fraudsters fail to dupe Absa bankers into releasing R400m to their accounts South Africa

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students
X