WATCH | Two dead after fireworks explode in California

18 March 2021 - 11:05 By Reuters

A cache of fireworks exploded in a southern California neighbourhood, killing two people and a dog.

The Ontario Fire Department said three other people suffered injuries and two homes were destroyed by the blaze.

Several blocks in the area were evacuated and a temporary shelter was set up.

Videos posted to social media showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the home with a series of fireworks exploding, sending people running for cover.

Neighbours described hearing explosions that felt like small earthquakes.

TimesLIVE

