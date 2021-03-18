WATCH | Two dead after fireworks explode in California

A cache of fireworks exploded in a southern California neighbourhood, killing two people and a dog.

The Ontario Fire Department said three other people suffered injuries and two homes were destroyed by the blaze.

Several blocks in the area were evacuated and a temporary shelter was set up.

Videos posted to social media showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the home with a series of fireworks exploding, sending people running for cover.

Neighbours described hearing explosions that felt like small earthquakes.