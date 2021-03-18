WATCH | Two dead after fireworks explode in California
A cache of fireworks exploded in a southern California neighbourhood, killing two people and a dog.
The Ontario Fire Department said three other people suffered injuries and two homes were destroyed by the blaze.
Several blocks in the area were evacuated and a temporary shelter was set up.
Videos posted to social media showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the home with a series of fireworks exploding, sending people running for cover.
Neighbours described hearing explosions that felt like small earthquakes.
Someone’s firework stack went off in Ontario shook our whole neighborhood pic.twitter.com/LmUrtgl0oK— pms♑️ (@Prudencepms) March 16, 2021
#OntarioExplosion caused damage to a home nearby. The Faupula family shared this video with me (Courtesy: Tui) of what it looked like after the blasts. One of them was inside when the ceiling collapsed on him. He managed to get out. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/0iTQawNHQh— Christine Kim (@ChristineNBCLA) March 18, 2021
The Faupula family also shared the panicked moments as they rushed out to safety. Sione tells me his dad was in crutches, his uncle with a walker, and his brother managed to come out of the debris after the ceiling collapsed on him. #ontarioexplosion pic.twitter.com/LZy4HH5411— Christine Kim (@ChristineNBCLA) March 18, 2021
Two people are dead after a cache of commercial-grade fireworks exploded in Ontario, California, on March 16. Some witnesses said it felt like a small earthquake. Fireworks possession is illegal in most of California, including Ontario. An investigation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/KY13MDOO10— NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 18, 2021
Tonight we conducted a controlled burn of unused fireworks found at #FrancisIncident. https://t.co/5k0fbLVgeo— Ontario Fire Dept. (@OntarioFireDept) March 18, 2021
Thank you to our disaster workers who are continuing to support those affected by the #FrancisIncident in #Ontario. Overnight, we provided safe shelter, meals and comfort for 68 people impacted by evacuations. ⛑️ pic.twitter.com/hyNAhlVgxZ— American Red Cross Southern California Region (@SoCal_RedCross) March 17, 2021
A horse that was trapped after multiple explosions at the #francisincident was extricated after we were notified of its location by news helicopter crews in the area. https://t.co/Ftmo8TL4dc— Ontario Firefighters (@ontariofd) March 17, 2021
TimesLIVE