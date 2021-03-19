World

Gunmen kill 13 police in daytime ambush in central Mexico

19 March 2021 - 11:25 By Lizbeth Diaz and David Alire Garcia
Eight of the slain officers were state police, while five other were police assigned to the state prosecutor's office.
Eight of the slain officers were state police, while five other were police assigned to the state prosecutor's office.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

Gunmen killed at least 13 Mexican police in an ambush a short distance outside the capital on Thursday, local authorities said, in one of the worst mass slayings of security forces to rock the country in recent years.

Photos of the grisly scene circulated on social media showing a bullet-riddled police car and an unmarked truck, along with officers' bodies scattered out along the street or still inside the car.

The convoy of security personnel was attacked in broad daylight by suspected gang members in the Llano Grande area in the municipality of Coatepec Harinas as it patrolled the area, said Rodrigo Martinez-Celis, security minister for the State of Mexico.

Eight of the slain officers were state police, while five other were police assigned to the state prosecutor's office.

The area is southwest of Mexico City and about 40 miles (64 km) south of the city of Toluca, the capital of the populous State of Mexico, which surrounds much of the capital.

"This attack is an affront to the Mexican state. We will respond with all force and support of the law," the minister said in an address to the media.

Mexico's National Guard militarised police and the armed forces are searching by land and air for the perpetrators.

It was unclear how many suspected criminals were killed or wounded in the incident, or if it involved any of the country's main drug cartels.

READ MORE:

Motive in Georgia spa shootings uncertain, but Asian Americans fearful

Georgia authorities charged a man with the fatal shootings of eight people, including six Asian women, at Atlanta-area spas, and the violence ...
News
1 day ago

Thai police arrest gunman for killing ex-wife at shopping mall

A man killed his ex-wife and wounded another person at a shopping centre in Bangkok on Tuesday, police said, just 10 days after a mass shooting at ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. Eskom suspends load-shedding for 4 hours to let SA mourn King Zwelithini South Africa
  3. Caught on camera: Prison warder faces disciplinary measures for having sex with ... South Africa
  4. 'Protesting students' arrested with 'illegal high-calibre automatic rifle' South Africa
  5. King Goodwill Zwelithini would have been 'planted' in a seated position - UKZN ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X