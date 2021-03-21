Turkey says five killed in hospital shelling in Syria's Idlib
21 March 2021 - 13:48
Turkey's defence ministry said on Sunday five people were killed and 10 injured in an artillery attack by Damascus-backed forces on a hospital in the northeast Idlib region, where Turkish and local allied forces hold territory.
The shelling in the town of Al Atarib killed one child, the ministry said on Twitter.
More than 70 artillery shells were fired by the regime forces this morning on several villages south of Ariha city in rural #Idlib. The Syrian Civil Defense teams inspected the targeted areas and ensured that there were no casualties. pic.twitter.com/uD62TyPKbZ— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) March 20, 2021