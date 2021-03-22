AstraZeneca US trial data a confidence booster for Covid-19 shot

AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine performed better than expected in a major late-stage trial potentially paving the way for its emergency authorisation in the US and bolstering confidence in the shot after numerous setbacks in Europe.

The drugmaker said on Monday that trials in Chile, Peru and the US found the vaccine, developed in conjunction with Oxford University, was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 and, crucially, posed no increased risk of blood clots. It intends to request US emergency authorisation in coming weeks.

More than a dozen European countries, including Germany and France, had halted use of the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this month after some reports linked it to blood clots in a very small number of people. They have since resumed inoculation after a regional regulator said it was safe, but an opinion poll on Monday showed Europeans remained sceptical over its safety.

Hailed as a milestone in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic when it first emerged as a vaccine contender last year, the AstraZeneca shot has since been dogged by confusion over its efficacy, dosing regimen and possible side-effects as well as supply setbacks in Europe, where the company has been at the centre of a growing conflict between Brussels and London over so-called 'vaccine nationalism'.

The latest data should help address some of those concerns, analysts said. Based on more than 32,000 people, the trial was larger and elderly volunteers featured more prominently than in previous trial results from the UK which had prompted some European countries to initially hold back using the AstraZeneca shot on older people.

“It is clear this vaccine has very good efficacy (remember that 60% was, before any trials being started, regarded as a good target), and that this efficacy does not show a notable decline at older ages,” said Stephen Evans, Professor of Pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

AstraZeneca shares were up over 1% in early London trading.

US trials of rival vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which are already being deployed in the US, have showed efficacy rates of around 95%.

But the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is already widely used outside the US, is seen as crucial to tackling the spread of Covid-19 across the globe because it is easier and cheaper to transport than rival shots.

“I have just finished getting the (AstraZeneca) injection, there is no pain at the injection site, and there is no soreness of the body,” Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters as the island launched its inoculation campaign on Monday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received his first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, saying he “did not feel a thing.”

And French President Emmanuel Macron has said he would take the AstraZeneca vaccine if that's what was offered after previously being quoted as saying the shot was “quasi-ineffective”.