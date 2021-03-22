World

Number of murders in Myanmar has reached an unbearable extent, Germany says

22 March 2021 - 13:37 By Sabine Siebold
European Union sanctions on Myanmar will target those individuals who are responsible for the violence on the streets and are not intended to punish the people, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

"The number of murders has reached an unbearable extent, which is why we will not be able to avoid imposing sanctions," Maas told reporters as he arrived in Brussels for a meeting with his EU counterparts.

"We don't intend to punish the people of Myanmar but those who blatantly violate human rights," he added.

