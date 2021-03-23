English seeking sunshine abroad face R100,000 Covid-19 travel fines

Travellers from England will face £5,000 (about R102,147) fines in new legislation designed to deter non-essential trips and barricade the nation against imported Covid-19 infections.

The news was a disappointment to millions of people hoping for a summer holiday and sent travel stocks - including easyJet, British Airways, Jet2 and TUI - down 2-4% in early trade on Tuesday.

Travel shares had also fallen on Monday.

The UK has had one of the worst Covid-19 tolls in the world, but deaths and infections are falling fast and a successful vaccination campaign is finally breathing confidence back into the population and the economy.

However, as a gradual easing of lockdown is set to begin from this weekend, the government is warning people may have to sacrifice long-desired holidays abroad.