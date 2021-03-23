World

Israelis vote on Netanyahu again, after vaccination success

23 March 2021 - 07:52 By Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surrounded by bodyguards as he visits Mahane Yehuda market, a day before the March 23 general election, in Jerusalem March 22, 2021.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surrounded by bodyguards as he visits Mahane Yehuda market, a day before the March 23 general election, in Jerusalem March 22, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israelis began voting on Tuesday on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political survival in a fourth election in two years, with the veteran leader hoping his role in a rapid Covid-19 vaccine campaign will win him another term.

Opinion polls show the race too close to call.

On trial on corruption charges he denies, Netanyahu, 71, is Israel's longest-serving head of government. Since 2009, he has led the politically polarised nation where supporters hail him as “King Bibi” and opponents call him “crime minister”.

Opinion polls indicated an uptick for Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party in the campaign's final days, giving a prospective coalition of conservative and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties about 60 seats in the 120-member parliament.

A possible, but more unlikely, alliance among right-wing, centrist and left-wing parties opposed to a Netanyahu-led government also fell short of a ruling majority in the legislature, but could also be within reach of power, the surveys showed.

Polling stations opened at 7am (0500 GMT) and will close at 10pm (2000 GMT), when exit polls could point to voting trends, if not a clear winner. Yair Lapid, a former finance minister who heads the centrist Yesh Atid party, has emerged as Netanyahu's main challenger.

No-one party has ever gleaned enough votes for a parliamentary majority on its own in an Israeli election. Election night results may only be a starting point, with a final winner to be determined in back room coalition talks.

Critics have accused Netanyahu of seeking new elections out of self-interest, in hopes of securing enough support in parliament for possible legislation to quash the legal proceedings against him.

Netanyahu has denied the allegation, or any personal involvement in prospective criminal immunity moves. But he has not ruled out the possibility that allies might pursue them.

On the campaign trail, Netanyahu has highlighted his role in securing millions of vaccine doses from Pfizer Inc and turning Israel into what he dubbed a “vaccination nation”.

About half of Israelis have been inoculated at a pace that drew international praise for Netanyahu as well as calls for Israel to do more to ensure Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza receive vaccines.

Israel's swift vaccine rollout allowed it to reopen much of its economy before the election. Posting a video on Twitter of his visit to a Jerusalem hospital on Monday, Netanyahu wrote: “Today we are the first in the world to return to life and smile again.”

Netanyahu's current government, a power-sharing alliance with centrist Defence Minister Benny Gantz, collapsed in December, some seven months after it was established.

Gantz's Blue and White party is forecast to win barely enough votes to get into parliament, after he angered many of his supporters by reneging on a promise not to serve under an indicted prime minister.

READ MORE:

Netanyahu says he made Israel a 'vaccination nation'. But will it vote for him?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed victory over Covid-19 by making Israel a "vaccination nation". Even that may not be enough when voters ...
News
22 hours ago

Seduce, then outmanoeuvre: Netanyahu prepares to repeat his trick

Israeli PM goes into tight elections after weakening reluctant coalition partner Benny Gantz
World
15 hours ago

Netanyahu says Iran 'clearly' behind blast on Israeli-owned ship

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran on Monday for a blast aboard an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf but sidestepped a question on whether ...
News
3 weeks ago

Inside the ultra-Orthodox battle with the virus and the Israeli state

Community in crisis as tensions grow over pandemic and radicals gain ground
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News
  2. Race for Zulu crown as King Goodwill Zwelithini's will stays secret News
  3. KZN school refuses to admit girl, 16, because she has tattoos News
  4. Top parliament official 'owes R78,000' in rent after giving herself a discount News
  5. Nivea lawyer faces probe over 'attempt to mislead' judges in Connie case South Africa

Latest Videos

Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
X