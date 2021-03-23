Slain Colorado officer, father of seven, sought new life away from front line dangers

A US police officer killed in a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket on Monday had seven children and had been looking for a new job to protect his family, his father said.

The shooting in Boulder, Colorado, left nine other people dead while a suspect injured in the violence was arrested, authorities told a news conference late on Monday. Officer Eric Talley was the first on the scene, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said, lauding his intervention as “heroic.”

Talley, 51, had joined the police just over a decade ago and had been looking to eventually find a new line of work, his father Homer said in a statement issued to local media.

“He was looking for a job to keep himself off of the front lines and was learning to be a drone operator. He didn't want to put his family through something like this,” Homer Talley said.

“He had seven children. The youngest is seven-years-old. He loved his children and his family more than anything.”