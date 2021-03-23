WATCH | Second US mass shooting in a week: 10 die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman opens fire

A mass shooting on Monday at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, left 10 people dead, including the first police officer to arrive on the scene. A suspect injured in the violence was arrested, authorities told a news conference hours later.

The police gave no known motive for the violence which unfolded at about 3pm at a King Soopers grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder, northwest of Denver.

Boulder police chief Maris Herold said 51-year-old police officer Eric Talley was killed in the shooting.

“Officer Talley was the first on the scene and was fatally shot. I want to commend the heroic actions of the officers responding not only from Boulder police department but from across the county and other parts of this region.”

The police said the suspected gunman was believed to be the only individual with serious injuries who survived the bloodshed.

The man in custody appeared to have a bloody leg and was limping as he walked.

Monday’s bloodshed marks the second mass shooting in the US in a week following a deadly rampage in Atlanta last Tuesday that left eight people dead, predominantly Asian women.

TimesLIVE