200,000 tonne cargo ship runs aground in Suez Canal, blocks traffic

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), technical manager for Ever Given, said the incident occurred at about 05:40 GMT on Tuesday.

BSM, which handles the ship's crew and technical issues, said all the crew are safe and accounted for and that there have been no reports of injuries or pollution.

BSM has notified the authorities and “interested parties” but said it could not confirm who is the owner of the ship.

“All parties are now investigating the cause of the grounding and it would be incorrect to speculate on any one given cause at this time,” BSM said in an e-mail to Reuters.

Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp, which is leasing the vessel under a time charter, said the shipowner has informed it that the ship “was suspected of being hit by a sudden strong wind, causing the hull to deviate from waterway and accidentally hit the bottom and run aground”.

Port agent GAC said on Wednesday on its website that 15 other ships in the northbound convoy behind the Ever Given were detained at anchorages waiting for the canal to be cleared. A southbound convoy was also blocked.

The 200,000 tonne ship, one of the largest container ships in the world, is 400m long and 59m wide, and can carry up to 20,000 20-foot equivalent (TEU) shipping containers.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) could not be immediately reached for comment.