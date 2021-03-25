AstraZeneca says Covid-19 vaccine 76% effective in new analysis, to seek US approval

AstraZeneca's said its Covid-19 vaccine was 76% effective in a new analysis of its US trial — only a tad lower than the level in an earlier report this week criticised for using outdated data.

Interim data published on Monday had put the vaccine's efficacy rate at 79% but had not included more recent infections, leading to a highly unusual public rebuke from US health officials.

The small revision to the efficacy rate will go a long way to putting the vaccine back on track for gaining US emergency use authorisation — which it plans to seek in the coming weeks — and help AstraZeneca in its efforts to dispel doubts about its effectiveness and side-effects, independent experts said.

AstraZeneca also reiterated that the shot, developed with Oxford University, was 100% effective against severe or critical forms of the disease. There have been eight severe cases — all among trial participants who received the placebo.

“The vaccine efficacy against severe disease, including death, puts the AZ vaccine in the same ballpark as the other vaccines,” said William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, adding that he expects the shot to gain US approval.

The latest data was based on 190 infections among more than 32,400 participants in the US, Chile and Peru. The earlier interim data was based on 141 infections through February 17.

It also said the vaccine showed 85% efficacy in adults 65 years and older, higher than the 80% rate reported on Monday.