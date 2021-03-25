Taiwan officials urge citizens not to change their names to 'Salmon' as they chase sushi specials

Citizens in Taiwan are changing their names to "Salmon" to score free sushi. This has led to officials in the country urging people not to change their names after noticing a surge in name change applications.

According to The Guardian, 150 people had visited government offices to apply to change their names last Thursday. This as a sushi restaurant had a promotion for citizens whose official names had “gui-yu”, which are Chinese characters for salmon.

Deputy interior minister Chen Tsung-yen told reporters: “This kind of name change not only wastes time but causes unnecessary paperwork.”

The special which ended last Thursday meant citizens would be entitled to all-you-can-eat sushi for the individual and five of their friends.

According to Taipei Times, 28 people had claimed free meals by 3pm last Thursday and at least 1,000 people had participated in the promotion.

One man set a new record after he changed his name to 36 characters. It now translates to: “Chen loves Taiwan, abalone, tuna, salmon, snow crab, sea urchin, scallop, lobster and beef, Mayfull, Palais de Chine, Regent, Hilton, Caesar Park, Hotel Royal.”

A Tainan-based taxi driver had applied for a 25-character name on February 26.

A college student with the surname Kuo, changed her name to Kuo “Salmon Rice Bowl”. She told reporters she planned to change it back after treating her friends.

LiveMint reported a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislator Lee De-Wei suggested there should be a waiting period of two weeks or one month before a person's name can be changed officially.