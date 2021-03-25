Vaccine failures cast shadow over EU summit as Covid-19 surges

EU leaders meet on Thursday to discuss a co-ordinated path out of the Covid-19 pandemic as infections surge again in many of their countries, seeking agreement on how to ramp up supplies of vaccines after a feeble start to inoculation.

Ahead of the summit, France's President Emmanuel Macron spelt out the frustration over vaccine rollouts that are far behind those of Britain and the US, acknowledging that European leaders had been too timid.

“We didn't shoot for the stars. That should be a lesson for all of us. We were wrong to lack ambition, to lack the madness, I would say, to say: It's possible, let's do it,” he told Greek television channel ERT.

A painfully slow rollout in Europe has led to a quarrel with former member Britain, which has imported 11 million doses made in the EU as part of the fastest vaccine drive of any big country. Britain says it did a better job negotiating with manufacturers and arranging supply chains. The EU says it should share more.

The EU's executive unveiled plans on Wednesday to tighten oversight of vaccine exports that would give member states greater scope to block shipments to countries with higher inoculation rates.