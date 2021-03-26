'More than 300 people killed' since Myanmar's coup

Myanmar's security forces have killed more than 300 people in attempts to crush opposition to a February 1 coup, with nearly 90% of victims shot dead and a quarter of them shot in the head, according to data from an advocacy group and local media.

A junta spokesperson said 164 protesters and nine members of the security forces had been killed as of Tuesday. Reuters could not independently verify all the accounts.

The killings have drawn outrage and prompted some sanctions from Western countries, including the US. The use of lethal force against civilians had also been condemned by some Southeast Asian neighbours, which tend to be restrained in their criticism.

“Crimes against humanity are committed daily,” said the non-profit Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) group, which has been recording the deaths as well as nearly 3,000 people arrested, charged or sentenced since the coup.

The group had recorded 320 deaths by March 25.