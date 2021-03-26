World

New Zealand’s Catholic Church apologises to survivors of abuse

26 March 2021 - 07:47 By Reuters
An interim report by a commission into abuse in care found up to 250,000 children, young people and vulnerable adults were physically and sexually abused in New Zealand’s faith-based and state care institutions from the 1960s to the early 2000s. File photo.
Image: phartisan/123RF

New Zealand’s Catholic Church formally apologised on Friday to the survivors of abuse within the church and said its systems and culture must change.

Cardinal John Dew, who is the Roman Catholic archbishop of Wellington and Metropolitan of New Zealand, made the apology at the royal commission into abuse in care on behalf of the bishops and congregational leaders in New Zealand.

“Today, recognising the importance of this moment, I apologise to you, on behalf of the bishops and congregational leaders of the Catholic Church in Aotearoa New Zealand,” said Dew, who is also president of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference.

“I also apologise to you on behalf of those who preceded us as bishops and congregational leaders. We offer no excuses for their actions, or for ours, that have caused you harm.”

Dew’s comments in Auckland were part of witness statements being recorded from faith-based institutions at the abuse in care inquiry that is under way to resolve historic and current abuse claims.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern set up the royal commission in 2018, saying the country needed to confront “a dark chapter” in its history, and later expanded it to include churches and other faith-based institutions.

An interim report by the commission in December found up to 250,000 children, young people and vulnerable adults were physically and sexually abused in New Zealand’s faith-based and state care institutions from the 1960s to the early 2000s.

The inquiry found children, some from as young as nine months old, suffered years of abuse, which included rape and electric shock treatment, by staff at psychiatric and state care facilities, clergy and foster guardians.

“We acknowledge the systems and culture of the church allowed abuse to occur. These systems and culture failed you and must change,” said Dew.

The commission will make recommendations to the government in its final report later this year. It is one of longest and most complex commissions of inquiry undertaken in New Zealand.

