World

Former CDC chief says he thinks Covid-19 originated in a Chinese lab

27 March 2021 - 10:50 By Reuters
Robert Redfield, former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a US Senate hearing to examine Covid-19 in Washington, DC, US, on September 23 2020.
Robert Redfield, former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a US Senate hearing to examine Covid-19 in Washington, DC, US, on September 23 2020.
Image: Alex Edelman/Pool via REUTERS

The former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said he believes the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 likely escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China, embracing a theory rejected by many global epidemiologists that has contributed to tensions between China and the West.

“I still think the most likely etiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory, you know, escaped,” Robert Redfield, who headed the CDC in the Trump administration, said in a televised interview with CNN.

“It's not unusual for respiratory pathogens that are being worked on in a laboratory to infect a laboratory worker,” he said.

Redfield said that he thought it unlikely a disease that originated in bats — as many experts believe — so swiftly “became one of the most infectious viruses that we know in humanity for human-to-human transmission,” but added that he was not saying release of the virus was intentional.

Redfield's opinion was in line with other Trump administration officials such as former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, who said recently that there was a “significant amount of evidence” that the virus came from a lab, without providing any evidence.

US infectious disease chief Anthony Fauci, who served in the Trump administration and now serves under President Joe Biden, said most public health officials disagree with the Chinese lab theory, when asked about Redfield's comments during a White House Covid-19 briefing.

Most believe that the virus was circulating for a month or more before it was clinically recognised in China, and that in that time it could have adapted itself to more efficient transmission between humans, said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

A World Health Organisation report on its investigation into the origins of the coronavirus is expected soon. The head of the WHO-led team in February said bats remain a likely source and effectively ruled out a lab leak.

MORE

World no closer to answer on Covid origins despite WHO probe — expert

Despite a high-profile visit to China by a team of international experts in January, the world is no closer to knowing the origins of Covid-19, ...
News
3 weeks ago

China's bid to stop Wuhan Covid-19 spread cut deaths elsewhere from other causes — study

The number of deaths in China - excluding the coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan - fell slightly during the first three months of 2020, suggesting ...
News
1 month ago

WHO team probing Covid-19 visits Wuhan lab, meets 'Bat Woman'

A team of investigators led by the World Health Organisation visited a virus research laboratory in China's central city of Wuhan and met with a ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'I left the mall heartbroken': Man ordered to leave for wearing Ndebele ... South Africa
  2. Clicks to lay formal complaint after man in traditional dress told to leave ... South Africa
  3. Queen Mantfombi made regent of Zulu nation as three months of mourning is ... South Africa
  4. 'I deal with discrimination every day': Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu South Africa
  5. Milnerton property was hiding multimillion-rand tik, Mandrax operation: SAPS South Africa

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...
X