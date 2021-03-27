Myanmar's armed ethnic factions will not stand by if more killed, says one group

Myanmar's ethnic armed factions will not stand by and do nothing if the military junta's forces continue to kill protesters, the leader of one of the main armed groups said on Saturday.

At least 16 protesters were killed by security forces across Myanmar on Saturday, according to local media and witnesses, as the junta celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day.

“The Myanmar Armed Forces Day isn’t an armed forces day, it’s more like the day they killed people,” General Yawd Serk, chair of the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army — South (RCSS), told Reuters.

“It isn’t for the protection of democracy as well, it’s how they harm democracy ...

“If they continue to shoot at protesters and bully the people, I think all the ethnic groups would not just stand by and do nothing.”