Drought, fire and flood devastate Australians in the bush

Robert Costigan said the worst was behind him when he saved two family properties from bushfires a summer ago.

This year, they floated away.

The homes of the Australian cattle farmer and his father-in-law Brian Watt, who lives next door, were swept off their foundations this month when heavy rains caused rivers to reach their highest levels in half a century, submerging bridges and buildings. Watt's house slammed into a telegraph pole.

“If it wasn't for bad luck I'd probably have none at all,” Costigan told Reuters at his 100-acre property at Hollisdale, 400km (249 miles) north of Sydney.

Days after the floods, the property was strewn with upended farm equipment, trees and debris.

“I don't know whether it's just someone testing me or what, but it is what it is I guess. You get through it,” he added, fighting back tears.