WATCH | Mom sues police for handcuffing 5-year-old who ran away from school

The mother of a five-year-old boy in the US, who was handcuffed for running away from school, is suing the Maryland police for traumatising her child.

The incident occurred in January 2020. In newly released footage, we see Montgomery County police officers shouting at the child and asking him if he thought he was old enough to make his own decisions.

The police officers instructed him to “get back over there [school] now - don’t make me take you there,” before handcuffs were placed on the child.

This interrogation lasted for about 51 minutes and was documented via the bodycam used by one of the two officers who was present.

