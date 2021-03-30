Australia's Covid-19 weary tourism operators count cost of floods

For Carol Curry, manager of the Marina Holiday Park, 330km (205 miles) north of Sydney, the Easter long weekend and school holidays were to be a big finish to the tourist season after a year battered by Covid-19 restrictions.

Instead, she's sloshing through mud to reach cabins destroyed by floods after torrential rains battered Australia's east coast earlier this month and trying to contact guests to cancel bookings.

“The park went under and so did all our reservation books and computers and things like that, so it's been a bit of a challenge,” Curry told Reuters at the waterfront park she has taken care of for five years.

“We actually had guests turn up last night to check in, so unfortunately they had to go elsewhere.”

Tourism is a major contributor to Australia's economy, generating about A$61 billion ($47 billion) in 2018/19 and employing about 5% of the country's workforce, according to Tourism Australia.