'It wasn't right': Teen who filmed George Floyd's death confronts ex-policeman at trial

Frazier, who said she suffers from social anxiety and who since Floyd's death has declined virtually all interview requests, testified that the sight of Floyd on the ground compelled her to stay: “It wasn't right. He was suffering. He was in pain.”

Chauvin, 45, and three other policemen arrested Floyd on suspicion he had used a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at Cup Foods. Frazier, who grew up in the neighbourhood, arrived a few minutes later.

The nearly 10-minute video she made and posted to her Facebook page catalysed the largest protest movement seen in decades in the US, filling streets in cities across the country with demonstrations against racism and police brutality against Black people. Protests also ignited outside the US.

Frazier cried when prosecutors showed her a frame of her video, a moment when Chauvin, his knee on Floyd's neck, appears to look directly into her lens.

“He had this cold look, heartless,” Frazier said, as Chauvin listened at a nearby table, taking notes in a yellow legal pad. “He didn't care what we were saying, it didn't change anything he was doing.”

'BEGGING FOR HIS LIFE'

In December, the video earned Frazier the 2020 Benenson Courage Award from PEN America, presented to her by the filmmaker Spike Lee. “It's just a lot to take in,” she said in an acceptance speech she recorded at her home.

She offered a rare comment on Chauvin in a post to her Facebook page on March 11, a few days after the trial began with jury selection: “That man was begging for his life and Chauvin did not care,” she said. “He deserves to go down.”

Chauvin's lawyers say he was following the training he had received in his 19-year career as policeman. The day after Floyd died, the Minneapolis Police Department fired Chauvin.