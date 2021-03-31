World

New York passes bill to legalise marijuana

31 March 2021 - 10:01 By Reuters
New York’s state Senate passed the bill with 40-23 votes, while the Assembly voted 100-49.
New York’s state Senate passed the bill with 40-23 votes, while the Assembly voted 100-49.
Image: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

New York lawmakers passed a bill on Tuesday to legalise adult use of marijuana, which will make it the 15th state in the US to allow recreational use of the drug.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was looking forward to signing the bill into law.

“New York has a storied history of being the progressive capital of the nation, and this important legislation will once again carry on that legacy,” he said in a statement.

New York’s state Senate passed the bill with 40-23 votes, while the Assembly voted 100-49.

The decision was also welcomed by NORML, a pro-marijuana group, which said that tens of thousands of New Yorkers were arrested every year over petty marijuana offences, and that most were young, poor, and people of colour.

“The legalisation of marijuana is a racial and criminal justice imperative, and today's vote is a critical step towards a fairer and more just system,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

The New York State’s official website recently projected that tax collections from the adult-use cannabis program would reach $350 million annually and also create 30,000 to 60,000 new jobs across the State.  

READ MORE:

Mexico's congress approves landmark cannabis bill for recreational use

Mexico's lower house of Congress on Wednesday approved a bill that would decriminalise cannabis for recreational, medical and scientific uses, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Is your joint smoking up the planet? How cannabis may be fuelling climate crisis

Is a beer, a cup of coffee or a spliff more damaging for the climate? If the cannabis is cultivated indoors on a commercial scale, the answer is ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Why CBD oil could be pro athletes' new secret weapon — and yours too

Sports players are using CBD products to legally enhance performance, while disciples say it should be used by everyone in their daily health regime
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Wine and spirits maker Distell branches out into cannabis products

SA wine, cider and spirits company Distell will soon be able to offer cannabidiol-infused drinks after taking a 20% stake in cannabis wellness ...
News
2 months ago

Cannabis hits all-time highs thanks to the pandemic

With or without a vaccine, things may never be the same again for the dope industry
World
3 months ago

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  2. FRANNY RABKIN | The Constitutional Court faces an unprecedented ask on Zuma News
  3. WATCH | FlySafair offloads ‘unruly’ passenger for refusing to wear mask South Africa
  4. In a ‘blatant’ disregard for safety, CAA allows SAA to fly into the unknown News
  5. Mozambique attacks: Still no word on whether SA would send troops South Africa

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Guns, ferries & hotels: What’s happening in Mozambique?
X