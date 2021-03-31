White House announces new measures to counter anti-Asian violence

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced a set of measures responding to rising anti-Asian violence, including deploying $49.5 million from Covid-19 relief funds for US community programs that help victims.

White House officials said in a statement that the Department of Justice is also focusing on a rising number of hate crimes targeting Asian Americans.

“We can’t be silent in the face of rising violence against Asian Americans,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “These attacks are wrong, un-American, and must stop.”