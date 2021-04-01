World

Brazil faces "very serious situation" in pandemic - WHO

01 April 2021 - 20:45 By Silke Koltrowitz and Stephanie Nebehay
Brazil, where a more transmissible virus variant is circulating, has become an epicenter of the pandemic.
Brazil, where a more transmissible virus variant is circulating, has become an epicenter of the pandemic.
Image: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A number of states in Brazil are in critical condition and hospitals are overwhelmed by the Covid-19 pandemic, World Health Organisation epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove told a briefing on Thursday.

"Indeed there is a very serious situation going on in Brazil right now, where we have a number of states in critical condition," she said, adding that many hospital intensive care units are more than 90% full.

Brazil, where a more transmissible virus variant is circulating, has become an epicenter of the pandemic.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Brazil detects new coronavirus variant similar to South African

Brazil has detected a new Covid-19 variant in Sao Paulo state that is similar to the one first seen in South Africa, the head of the state's Butantan ...
News
1 day ago

In mutant variants, has the coronavirus shown its best tricks?

Scientists say it's "plausible that Covid-19 has a relatively limited number of antibody escape mutations it can make before it has played all of its ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Hospitals in Brazil under strain as ICU wards in largest cities near capacity

Brazil registered 1,972 new Covid-19 deaths in a single day on Tuesday - a record, according to the health ministry.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  2. WATCH | FlySafair offloads ‘unruly’ passenger for refusing to wear mask South Africa
  3. Third time unlucky for former president who claims he can’t afford estranged ... South Africa
  4. Home affairs extends visas that expired in lockdown South Africa
  5. Chief justice Mogoeng withdraws as UKZN chancellor South Africa

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X