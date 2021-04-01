Emotional moments from the George Floyd murder trial — from desperate pleas for help to guilt

Emotions ran high on Tuesday and Wednesday as witnesses testified about George Floyd’s last moments before he died at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25 2020.

Witnesses testified during the murder trial in Minnesota that Chauvin showed no remorse and appeared “comfortable” with his body weight on Floyd even when he begged for his life.

Chauvin and three other police officers arrested Floyd on suspicion he had used a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at Cup Foods. Floyd died shortly after his arrest under the knee of Chauvin who knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes.

From guilt to desperate pleas to save Floyd’s life, here are some emotional accounts from witnesses:

Bystanders’ pleas fell on deaf ears

Darnella Frazier, the 18-year-old who captured the nearly 10-minute long video of Floyd’s last moments, told the jury Chauvin gave bystanders a “cold” stare and didn’t care when they asked him to remove his knee from Floyd’s neck.

The teenager said she sometimes apologises and feel guilty for not saving Floyd’s life though this is something Chauvin should have done. She said the incident reminds her that Floyd’s fate could have been any of the men in her life because they are all black.

“He didn’t care what we were saying, it didn’t change anything he was doing,” she said.

Watching Floyd ‘slip away’

ABC News reported that prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told the court that Floyd shouted “I can’t breathe” 27 times.

Donald Williams III, one of several witnesses who testified, recalled how he saw Floyd “slowly fading away like a fish in a bag” until he was lifeless. Williams called emergency services 911 and reported the murder.

Alyssa Funari, 18, another bystander, took another video showing onlookers shouting after Floyd stopped breathing. She also said she lives with guilt though she was helpless at the time.

“I felt like there wasn’t really anything I could do as a bystander. Technically, I could have done something but I really didn’t do anything physically,” she said.