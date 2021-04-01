Georgia state overhauls citizen arrest law following Ahmaud Arbery's death

Kemp said in a release the bill repealed “Civil War-era language in our laws that is ripe for abuse.”

Republican Representative Bert Reeves, the primary sponsor of the bill, said the bill was a “common sense move that should have been done a long time ago. It achieves meaningful reform to prevent vigilantism.”

The citizens arrest law came under scrutiny after the February 2020 death of Arbery, 25, who was chased down and shot dead as he jogged through his South Georgia neighbourhood. The shooting was caught on cellphone video that went viral.

In the 1863 law, Georgia allowed any resident to arrest someone they suspect committed a crime, a law critics say was enacted to detain people suspected of being runaway slaves.

Prosecutors initially did not charge the three white men, citing the citizens arrest law as the reason, as all three said they believed that Arbery was a burglar.

A former Glynn County police officer, Gregory McMichael, and his son Travis, were charged with murder and aggravated assault, but only after state authorities stepped in about two months after the shooting.

A third man, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the McMichaels in chasing down Arbery, police say, and shot the video of the incident on his phone.

Attorneys for the McMichaels did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Bryan's attorney, Kevin Gough, said that the citizens arrest law was one of the foundations of the defence for all three accused and that the General Assembly's new measure did not change what was the law last year.

Gerald Griggs, the vice-president of the Atlanta chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People, said the law needed to be abolished.

“It allowed people to just go play police officer and when they don't know what they're doing,” Griggs said. “It was deadly in brother Ahmaud's case.”

No trial date has yet been set for the three.