'Stop it': Facebook told to curb Covid-19 misinformation

Misinformation shared on Facebook is the biggest threat to Papua New Guinea's (PNG's) Covid-19 vaccine plans and the social media giant must take steps to “stop it”, the Pacific country's health minister said on Thursday.

Conspiracy theories about vaccines are so entrenched that even front-line health workers are hesitant to take the shot, Jelta Wong said at a talk with an Australian think-tank that was streamed online.

“Facebook is our biggest conspiracy theorist platform,” Wong said at the Lowy Institute talk, adding people should not rely on unverified claims on Facebook to guide their approach to vaccines.

“Facebook has a lot of influence here. They're supposed to have programmes where they stop these types of things. Facebook must take responsibility of this and stop it.”

False claims and conspiracies have proliferated on social media platforms during the pandemic, but distrust in PNG is unusually deep-seated, local health leaders say, hurting the island's prospects of recovery as infections spike.