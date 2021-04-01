Tiger Woods' permission needed to release crash details, say Sheriff

The cause of Tiger Woods' February 23 car crash was determined, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Wednesday, but the details weren't released publicly.

“We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel,” Villanueva said in an online press conference, according to multiple media outlets. “There's some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation, so we're going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”

Villanueva added, according to USA Today, “You have an accident and you have deliberate acts. It's an accident, OK.”