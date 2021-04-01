World

Tiger Woods' permission needed to release crash details, say Sheriff

01 April 2021 - 08:04 By Reuters
Tiger Woods' damaged car is towed away after he was involved in a car crash near Los Angeles on February 23 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File photo

The cause of Tiger Woods' February 23 car crash was determined, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Wednesday, but the details weren't released publicly.

“We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel,” Villanueva said in an online press conference, according to multiple media outlets. “There's some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation, so we're going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”

Villanueva added, according to USA Today, “You have an accident and you have deliberate acts. It's an accident, OK.”

Tiger Woods back home and recovering after car accident

Golfer Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he is back home and continuing his recovery after suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident last month.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Woods, 45, sustained major leg injuries in the single-car crash on February 23 near the border of Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., and Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. His Genesis SUV contained a “black box” that includes detailed driving information.

“We have all the contents of the black box, we've got everything,” Villanueva said. "(The investigation is) completed, signed, sealed, and delivered. However, we can't release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision.”

Woods, who was found unconscious after the wreck, previously told police that he didn't remember driving that morning. He was hospitalised at two facilities before being released and going home to continue his rehabilitation in mid-March.

Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, did not immediately comment on Villanueva's Wednesday remarks.

